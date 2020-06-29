BSP always supports govt on defence, security issues, no matter which party is in power: Mayawati

Amid the stand-off between India and China in eastern Ladakh, BSP chief Mayawati on Monday said her party always stands with the central government on issues related to defence and security, no matter which party is in power at the Centre. She also said "burning issues" such as fuel price hike have taken a back seat as BJP and Congress continue with their war of words on the India-China border issue.

In a statement, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister attacked the Congress for reportedly dubbing the BSP an "undeclared spokesperson" of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Mayawati said while the 'Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan' (self-reliant India campaign) is a good move, the benefits of the various schemes being run by the Centre and the state governments are not reaching the poor in real earnest. She alleged that similar complaints have been received from Uttar Pradesh where BJP is the ruling party.

She claimed that state governments are extending the benefits of the programme to suit their respective constituencies. "The BSP is a principled party ... and it has always stood with the central government, no matter which party is in power, on issues of defence and security," she said. She had taken a similar stand at the all-party meet convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the India-China border issue on June 19. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office regarding the meet, Mayawati had said that "this is not the time for politics and she firmly stands with the prime minister on whatever decisions he takes."