Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden: Confederate monuments belong in museums, not public squares

It's always better to do it peacefully," the former vice president said. Speaking to reporters in his home state of Delaware, Biden said elected officials in places where such statues exist have a "responsibility" to move them to a more suitable place, like a museum, where people can learn their history.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 00:35 IST
Biden: Confederate monuments belong in museums, not public squares
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday said that Confederate monuments belong in museums, not public squares, but that it is best to remove them peacefully.

"Don't be surprised if someone pulls down the statue of Jefferson Davis," Biden said, referring to the president of the short-lived, pro-slavery Confederate States of America in the 19th century. "It's better that they do not. ... It's always better to do it peacefully," the former vice president said.

Speaking to reporters in his home state of Delaware, Biden said elected officials in places where such statues exist have a "responsibility" to move them to a more suitable place, like a museum, where people can learn their history. Biden's opponent in the Nov. 3 election, Republican President Donald Trump, has blasted efforts by demonstrators to topple monuments celebrating historical figures they view as racist. Biden has accused Trump of stoking racial tensions in response to protests that have swept the country following the death of George Floyd, the Black man who died in Minneapolis in May under the knee of a white police officer.

Mississippi lawmakers voted on Sunday to remove a Confederate emblem from their flag, an approach that Biden called "the better way to do it" than a forceful removal. "But I can understand the anger and anguish that people feel," Biden said, over "systemic racism."

Trump has said the memorials represent the country's history and that toppling some statues could lead to a slippery slope where even more of the country's historical tributes are removed. Last week, Trump on Twitter promised prison time for people who destroy statues owned by the federal government and signed an executive order aimed at protecting federal monuments and statues.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends best quarter since 1998 on a high note

The SP 500 rallied on Tuesday to finish higher and secure its biggest quarterly percentage gain in more than two decades as improving economic data bolstered investor beliefs that a stimulus-backed rebound for the U.S. economy was on the ho...

Soccer-Premier League says support for Black Lives Matter not political

The Premier League reaffirmed its commitment to its anti-racism campaign on Tuesday, which it said was not political, although it was aware of the risk posed by groups that seek to hijack popular causes and campaigns. The league issued a st...

At least 10 dead as slaying of Ethiopian singer triggers protests

At least 10 people died and more than 80 were wounded when the killing of a popular singer triggered blasts and protests in Ethiopias capital and the surrounding Oromiya region on Tuesday, police and a doctor said. The unrest spotlights gro...

Fake contact tracing part of 'rapidly evolving' coronavirus fraud, U.S. DOJ warns

Scammers are posing as COVID-19 contact tracers as a way to steal personal information, three major U.S. government agencies said on Tuesday, describing rapidly evolving fraud related to the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Justice, Departm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020