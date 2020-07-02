Trump says many intelligence officials did not believe Russian bounty reports

Trump says many intelligence officials did not believe Russian bounty reportsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 01:03 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was never told about intelligence reports alleging Russia paid Taliban militants to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan because many intelligence officials did not think Moscow paid such bounties.
"Many of the intelligence people didn't think it was something that even happened," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network.
"This was something that never got presented to me ... because it didn't rise to that level," Trump said.
