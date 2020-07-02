Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adityanath govt 'trampling' democracy: UP Cong chief

The BJP government is oppressive and is trampling democracy by misusing police," the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief said. "The late night arrest of party's minority cell chairman Alam is illegal, undemocratic and condemnable," Lallu said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:50 IST
Adityanath govt 'trampling' democracy: UP Cong chief

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Thursday accused the BJP government of "trampling" democracy in the state by misusing the police and termed the arrest of the party's minority cell chairman Shahnawaj Alam as “illegal, undemocratic and condemnable”. "Congress workers are being harassed across the state by the Yogi Adityanath government and being implicated in false cases. The BJP government is oppressive and is trampling democracy by misusing police," the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief said.

"The late night arrest of party's minority cell chairman Alam is illegal, undemocratic and condemnable," Lallu said. On Monday night, Alam was arrested from Hazratganj area after an FIR was registered in connection with the violent protest during an anti-CAA agitation on December 19 last year. The police said that Alam's location was found near the violence spot.

Lallu said: “Congress leaders and workers are committed to raise their voice for the people's issues. The BJP government can abuse the police to silence the voice of other parties but not our party." “The name of Minority Cell chairman Shahnawaj Alam neither figured in the FIR nor in the chargesheet, but the police lifted him from his house late in the night,” he said. Lallu further informed that the state's BJP government is frustrated as the influence of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh is growing. "This government is scared but the soldiers of Rahul and Priyanka are not scared. The Yogi government is trying to frighten us but we are not scared. We will fight on the streets," he said.

Lallu further claimed that hundreds of Congress workers have been slapped with false cases. "A false case was registered against our general secretary Manoj Yadav when he was in police custody in the Eco Garden. Even a case was registered against our social media in-charge Mohit Pandey when he was on his way to Lucknow from Delhi. How has all this been done and at whose behest?" Lallu asked. Alleging that at the instance of Yogi government, the Congress office is being spied upon, Lallu said those who acted as the informers for the Britishers are now spying on the Congress office through police and intelligence agencies.

"For a month now, police has been deputed at the gate (of Congress office); what has the police got to do at the party office gate," he asked. Congress Legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona said that the arrest of Alam was an act of cowardice.

"The government is trying to suppress the voice of opposition. The frustration of the Yogi government over the increasing influence of the Congress is quite obvious now," she said..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Self-subservience, not self-reliance: CPI(M) on allowing pvt players in Railways

The CPIM on Thursday opposed the Railways decision to allow private entities in passenger train operations, saying the move undermines the basis of Indias self-reliant economy and should be cancelled. The Railways on Wednesday formally ki...

HUL rebrands Fair & Lovely as Glow & Lovely after dropping word 'fair'

FMCG major HUL on Thursday said it has rebranded its popular skincare brand Fair Lovely as Glow Lovely after dropping the word fair in its name. According to the company, it is taking a more inclusive vision of positive beauty while intro...

President Kovind to inaugurate Dharma Chakra Day on Asadha Poornima

After a very successful hosting of Virtual Vesak and Global Prayer Week from May 7- 16, 2020, the International Buddhist Confederation IBC in partnership with Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is now celebrating the upcoming Asadha ...

'Is corona virus weakening? When will vaccine for coronavirus come in India?', netizens ask Google 

Is corona virus weakening, When will vaccine for coronavirus come in India and Will the coronavirus ever end were among the top COVID-19 related questions on Google in India in the month of June, even as the overall search volume for corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020