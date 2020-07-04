PM praises UP govt, BJP unit for welfare work during coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday heaped praise on the Uttar Pradesh government and the BJP state unit for their welfare activities during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. At a review of the BJP's "Seva hi Sangathan" campaign in seven states via video conference, Modi said the state government and the party unit need to be congratulated for their work.

"Being the MP from Kashi (Varanasi), I have been talking to the people of Kashi regularly. Because of this I continuously get information about what type of work (is being done) and how it is being done. I am also in touch with the people in the government," he said. Suggesting that a digital booklet with details of the work done, people's experience and their interviews be brought out at the divisional level, he said people have composed songs during this time and written poetry.

"Later we can bring out a digital booklet of every district, then of every state and subsequently of the entire country," he said. "These are the things which would inspire people in future. Let us decide that by September 25, on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, we launch a digital booklet of divisions, districts, states and the entire country," he said.

"I would like that at the centre and state levels, an editorial board be set up and things are collected very minutely. This is a very major happening in the history of mankind," he said. The prime minister said the booklet can be in three languages -- Hindi, English and the language of the state concerned. Modi said that a sense of service has given strength to this fight against the novel coronavirus and as members of a political party, the work done by partymen needed to be praised.

All organisations and the civil society also need to be congratulated, he said. Earlier, giving a presentation of the work done by the party organisation, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh said that booth presidents, sector in-charges, divisional presidents, district-level teams, regional teams and people's representatives have done exemplary work.

He gave details of food packets, ration kits and masks distributed among the needy by party workers. More than two crore people of the state have also been linked to Arogya Setu app with the help of party workers, he said.

BJP workers have also helped in ensuring that food and ration reached remote areas, Singh said. When lakhs of migrant workers returned to the state because of the neglect of Rajasthan, Delhi and Maharashtra governments, party workers organised kitchens for 50 to 70 days in bordering districts of Jhansi, Noida, Mathura and Agra and also distributed masks and footwear to them, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma attended the video conference..