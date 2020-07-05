Months ahead of local body polls in HP, Hamirpur district updates voter list

With the Himachal Pradesh government having initiated steps for conducting elections to panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) in the state, Hamirpur district has published its updated voter list. The Hamirpur district administration has issued a notification regarding the delimitation of all the wards of zila parishads in the district and the updated lists have been published on Saturday.

While issuing the notification, Hamirpur DC cum district election officer (DEO) Harikesh Meena said the wards of the council have been delimited according to the Census 2011. Recently, the state government had instructed the concerned deputy commissioners to finalise the list of wards for the zila parishads and update the voter lists so that election dates could be finalised.

There are 3,243 gram panchayats, 75 panchayat samitis and 12 ZPs comprising 3,243 pradhans, 1,676 panchayat samiti members and 251 zila parishad members in the state. The last elections for all these posts were held in January 2016 and their tenure is likely to end by March 2021. Ahead of the polls scheduled for next year, the state government has initiated steps in this direction.

However, some officials say that various DCs have not yet given the green signal in their areas for updating the voter lists in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. There are reports that a few of them have also told the state government to increase the tenure of all PRIs for another year or postpone the elections till the coronavirus issue comes to an end.

In Hamirpur district there are six developmental blocks, 229 gram panchayats and one zila parishad for which elections are to be held. They are spread over 1,780 villages of the district. Meanwhile, leaders and activists of all political parties including the BJP and Congress have intensified their outreach for the ensuing PRI elections in Hamirpur district.

The ruling BJP has been holding meetings through video conferencing and urging its party cadre to be ready for the elections whenever they are announced with Union Minister of state for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur and his father former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal taking active part in the activities. On the other hand, the opposition Congress has also told its cadre to reach out to the masses wearing face masks to inform the people about the party and its activities for people's welfare.

While the BJP is in majority in the Hamirpur zila parishad and most of the block samitis and gram panchayats, the Congress party had won three out of five assembly seats in the district in the previous polls..