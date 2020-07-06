Left Menu
Development News Edition

U’khand BJP leaders pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

He brought the inner line permit system in Jammu and Kashmir to an end and fought till his last breath for one nation one flag," Uttarakhand BJP spokesman Vinay Goyal said at a ceremony at the party office here to mark the occasion Abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A) in Kashmir by the Narendra Modi government is a true tribute to the Jan Sangh founder and realisation of his vision, Goyal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:34 IST
U’khand BJP leaders pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

BJP leaders on Monday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjeeon his birth anniversary and described him as a leader who sacrificed his life for the country's unity and integrity

"Dr Mukherjee accorded top priority to the country's unity and integrity. He brought the inner line permit system in Jammu and Kashmir to an end and fought till his last breath for one nation one flag," Uttarakhand BJP spokesman Vinay Goyal said at a ceremony at the party office here to mark the occasion

Abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A) in Kashmir by the Narendra Modi government is a true tribute to the Jan Sangh founder and realisation of his vision, Goyal said. He was a true patriot who dedicated his life to the service of the nation, MLA from Rajpur and state BJP vice president Khajan Das said.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Tell-all book by Trump's niece gets earlier release date

A tell-all book by U.S. President Donald Trumps niece will be published on July 14, two weeks earlier than expected, its publisher Simon Schuster Inc said on Monday.The decision comes days after a New York state court lifted a judges rulin...

Ireland lays out criteria for potential easing of travel restrictions

Ireland will judge whether to ease quarantine restrictions on people traveling from abroad from July 20 on the amount of new COVID-19 cases, the trend and the quality of testing and tracing in qualifying countries, the government said on Mo...

Govt preparing scheme to provide solar charkha to 10 lakh women: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that his ministry is preparing a scheme to provide solar charkha to 10 lakh women.We are making a scheme to provide 10 lakh women with solar charkha. Women c...

Nobody acted upon Slain DSP's letter against Chaubeypur SHO, says Sanjay Singh; Kanpur SSP says Probe is on

DSP Devendra Mishra, who lost his life in Kanpur encounter had written a letter to Kanpur SSP on March 14, alleging links between the now suspended Chaubeypur SHO and gangster Vikas Dubey, but nobody acted upon this information, said AAP le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020