U’khand BJP leaders pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee
BJP leaders on Monday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjeeon his birth anniversary and described him as a leader who sacrificed his life for the country's unity and integrity
"Dr Mukherjee accorded top priority to the country's unity and integrity. He brought the inner line permit system in Jammu and Kashmir to an end and fought till his last breath for one nation one flag," Uttarakhand BJP spokesman Vinay Goyal said at a ceremony at the party office here to mark the occasion
Abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A) in Kashmir by the Narendra Modi government is a true tribute to the Jan Sangh founder and realisation of his vision, Goyal said. He was a true patriot who dedicated his life to the service of the nation, MLA from Rajpur and state BJP vice president Khajan Das said.
