Cong won't let BJP silence opposition: Gehlot

The Congress will not let the BJP succeed in its ploy to silence the opposition, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday, asking why the saffron party's leaders are rattled when Rahul Gandhi questions government policies. The Congress is in power in Rajasthan but in opposition at the Centre.

"Gandhi is doing what a responsible opposition leader should do, seek answers, advise and offer cooperation on matters of national importance," Gehlot said. "Why are the BJP leaders so much rattled whenever Rahul Gandhi questions the government's wrong policies? What kind of democracy does BJP want- one where nobody sees their mistakes and asks nothing," he asked.

"The INC will not let the BJP succeed in its ploy to silence the opposition" Gehlot tweeted. Gehlot said Gandhi had questioned the quality of ventilators purchased by the government from the PM CARES fund based on objections raised by hospitals and doctors.

"The central government is putting the lives at risk by purchasing sub-standard ventilators in this fight against coronavirus. NDA govt should not compromise with the health of lakhs of patients and all care should be taken in purchasing critical equipment," he said. Targeting the central government over its policies, Gehlot said the BJP-led NDA government would always be remembered for its "monumental" failures, which, he said, include demonetisation, "erroneous" GST implementation, and mismanagement during the COVID-19 crisis.

"And we still have four more years of this government," Gehlot said. The chief minister also expressed concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country and suggested that the Centre run a special awareness campaign like what Rajasthan did.

"It is most worrying that India has now overtaken Russia as the third worst-hit country in the world by the coronavirus. The government of India should launch an awareness campaign like the state government has done in Rajasthan," he said in another tweet..