Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong won't let BJP silence opposition: Gehlot

The Congress will not let the BJP succeed in its ploy to silence the opposition, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday, asking why the saffron party's leaders are rattled when Rahul Gandhi questions government policies. The government of India should launch an awareness campaign like the state government has done in Rajasthan," he said in another tweet..

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-07-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 00:23 IST
Cong won't let BJP silence opposition: Gehlot

The Congress will not let the BJP succeed in its ploy to silence the opposition, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday, asking why the saffron party's leaders are rattled when Rahul Gandhi questions government policies. The Congress is in power in Rajasthan but in opposition at the Centre.

"Gandhi is doing what a responsible opposition leader should do, seek answers, advise and offer cooperation on matters of national importance," Gehlot said. "Why are the BJP leaders so much rattled whenever Rahul Gandhi questions the government's wrong policies? What kind of democracy does BJP want- one where nobody sees their mistakes and asks nothing," he asked.

"The INC will not let the BJP succeed in its ploy to silence the opposition" Gehlot tweeted. Gehlot said Gandhi had questioned the quality of ventilators purchased by the government from the PM CARES fund based on objections raised by hospitals and doctors.

"The central government is putting the lives at risk by purchasing sub-standard ventilators in this fight against coronavirus. NDA govt should not compromise with the health of lakhs of patients and all care should be taken in purchasing critical equipment," he said. Targeting the central government over its policies, Gehlot said the BJP-led NDA government would always be remembered for its "monumental" failures, which, he said, include demonetisation, "erroneous" GST implementation, and mismanagement during the COVID-19 crisis.

"And we still have four more years of this government," Gehlot said. The chief minister also expressed concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country and suggested that the Centre run a special awareness campaign like what Rajasthan did.

"It is most worrying that India has now overtaken Russia as the third worst-hit country in the world by the coronavirus. The government of India should launch an awareness campaign like the state government has done in Rajasthan," he said in another tweet..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

FEATURE-Back to work? Not without a check-in app, immunity passport

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Mahomes, Chiefs agree to 10-year extension

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a 10-year contract extension through 2031, ESPN reported Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.Mahomes, 24, was the NFL Most Valuable Player in 2018 and guided the Chiefs to a Supe...

3 children among 5 die in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Karachi city

Five persons, including three children, died in rain-related incidents here on Monday, police and rescue officials said. Heavy rainfall and strong winds lashed Karachi city since late afternoon leaving large swathes of the metropolis inunda...

China rebukes UK for "gross interference" over Hong Kong

Chinas ambassador to London accused Britain on Monday of gross interference and making irresponsible remarks over Beijings imposition of new security legislation in Hong Kong that he said could damage future Chinese investment. Britain has ...

49ers sign CB Taylor, waive CB Tabor

The San Francisco 49ers signed veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor on Monday to replace Teez Tabor, who was waived with a non-football injury. Taylor, 29, has played in 90 games with six teams since the Miami Dolphins selected him in the second...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020