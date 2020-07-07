Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP CM returns from Delhi, says working on portfolio allocation

Speculation was that allocation of portfolios would take place on Tuesday. The induction of 28 ministers, including a dozen loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath-led regime in the state, had apparently caused heartburn among a section of senior BJP leaders, who were left out of the new ministry.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:46 IST
MP CM returns from Delhi, says working on portfolio allocation

Amid reports of heartburn in the BJP over recent expansion of Madhya Pradesh cabinet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday refused to commit any timeline for allocation of portfolios to 28 new ministers, who took oath on July 2. Chouhan had recently visited New Delhi to meet top BJP brass apparently to discuss the political intricacies pertaining to the issue.

"I am working on it...distribution will take place soon," said the chief minister, who reached here from Delhi, when asked by reporters on the timeline for allocation of ministries. Speculation was that allocation of portfolios would take place on Tuesday.

The induction of 28 ministers, including a dozen loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath-led regime in the state, had apparently caused heartburn among a section of senior BJP leaders, who were left out of the new ministry. BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi had last week shot off a letter to the chief minister stating that there was resentment among the people of Jabalpur and Rewa divisions.

The new ministers include 20 of cabinet rank and eight ministers of state. The Chouhan ministry's strength is now 34. Reacting to the development, former chief minister Kamal Nath said in Ujjain, "the government and the Cabinet were formed through a bargain. Now portfolios too will be allocated through bargaining".

Nath visited the famous temple of Lord Mahakal in Ujjain before leaving for Badnawar to launch the Congress' campaign for the 24 assembly bypolls. The bypolls were necessitated due to resignation of 22 MLAs of the Congress who joined the BJP along with Jyotiraditya Scindia. Two more seats are vacant due to death of sitting legislators.

The Election Commission is yet to announce schedule for the byelections. The initial mini expansion of the state cabinet had taken place on April 21 with the induction of five ministers, almost a month after Chouhan took oath as the CM for a record fourth term.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

How molestation case led to age fraud accusation against junior Davis Cupper and 4 others

A molestation case, pursued vigorously by a desperate father, has ended up uncovering alleged age fraud by a junior Davis Cupper and four others even as the national tennis federation tip-toed around the issue that has plagued the sport for...

Pleas for lawyers under essential services:HC seeks govt reply

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Maharashtra government over two separate petitions seeking that services rendered by lawyers be declared as essential services amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. The court was hear...

Israel can bypass parliament on virus decisions

The Israeli parliament has passed an emergency bill allowing the government to bypass it in making immediate decisions on combating a renewed outbreak of the coronavirus. Parliament voted early Tuesday to sidestep its own committees so that...

AMERICA DISRUPTED: Troubles cleave a nation, and a city

It was difficult to celebrate America in Saginaw this year. The deadly coronavirus had torn through the county. Unemployment had surged five-fold. Weeks of protest over racial inequality left many debating what should be hallowed and what m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020