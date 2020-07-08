Left Menu
BJP divided into three camps in MP, says Shatrughan Sinha

Taking a dig at the BJP in Madhya Pradesh over apparent resentment in its ranks in view of recent expansion of cabinet, former MP Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday said the saffron party was divided into three camps--"Maharaj, Narazand Shivraj"- in the state.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:03 IST
Taking a dig at the BJP in Madhya Pradesh over apparent resentment in its ranks in view of recent expansion of cabinet, former MP Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday said the saffron party was divided into three camps--"Maharaj, Narazand Shivraj"- in the state. Besides Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sinha was apparently also referring to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia whose exit along with 22 MLAs led to the collapse of then Kamal Nath government in March this year.

The BJP formed government under Chouhan on the support of these MLAs who have since joined the saffron party along with Scindia, who belongs to the royal family from Guna. "Are you going to say something about this Sir? In Madhya Pradesh, BJP is divided into three camps. 1. Maharaj, 2. Naraz and 3. Shivraj," Sinha tweeted.

By mentioning 'naraz', Sinha seems to be hinting at heartburn caused among senior BJP leaders who could not be accommodated in the newly-formed council of ministers, which now consists of more than a dozen loyalists of Scindia. The second expansion of the cabinet took place on July 2, nearly three months after the first 'mini' expansion in April this year.

Even six days after 28 ministers took oath, Chouhan is unable to allocate portfolios to them. The CM had recently visited New Delhi to meet top BJP brass apparently to discuss the issue.

"I am working on it...distribution will take place soon," the CM had said on Tuesday after returning from Delhi. BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi had last week shot off a letter to the chief minister stating that there was resentment among the people of Jabalpur and Rewa divisions.

Asked about the delay in cabinet expansion, Chouhan had cryptically said on July 1, "Only amrit (nectar) comes out of manthan (churning), vish (poison) is consumed by (Lord) Shiva". PTI MAS ADU NSK NSK.

