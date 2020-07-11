Congress ready for Bihar election with 'full force': Akhilesh Prasad Singh

Former Union Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Saturday said Congress Party is "ready" for the Bihar election with "full force" despite a big challenge posed by COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to ANI, Congress MP said that coronavirus is a big challenge but the Congress party is ready for elections with "full force," and it does not want to postpone the election.

"Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has raised an important issue regarding COVID-19 as the safety of people is more important than politics. But it does not mean that we are not ready for elections," he added. He further said that "the way the Election Commission (EC) wants to conduct the elections will be a fair election. If the ballot will be given to people above 65 years of age to conduct an election, how will the objective of free and fair elections be achieved? There are more than 70 lakh voters in Bihar, who are more than 65 years old. The opposition fears that the police will go door to door to intimidate them."

Bihar Pradesh Congress Campaign Committee Chief further stated that Opposition is fully ready for the election, under whatever circumstances the elections will be held. "We will fight strongly and the people wish that the Nitish government should farewell as soon as possible," he added.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and LJP Leader Chirag Paswan had demanded the Bihar election be postponed for safety and security in view of the pandemic. (ANI)