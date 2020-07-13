Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP adopts "wait and watch policy" on Rajasthan crisis: Sources

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted "wait and watch policy" regarding the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, according to sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:46 IST
BJP adopts "wait and watch policy" on Rajasthan crisis: Sources
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted "wait and watch policy" regarding the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, according to sources. "BJP is waiting to see what will happen at the Congress party meeting in Jaipur. We will see how many MLAs will attend the meeting," it added.

Asked if there is a possibility of Sachin Pilot joining the BJP, the sources quickly stated, "One thing is definite that Pilot has made up his mind that he will not work with Gehlot. But whether or not he will join BJP, the leaders of the party are not passing out any sort of statements freely." The crisis in Rajasthan Congress intensified with Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot at loggerheads. While Gehlot is blaming BJP for trying to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs, Pilot is camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the state.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has issued a whip to its MLAs to attend a meeting today in Jaipur and will face disciplinary action if they are absent without mentioning a reason, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said today. Congress has 107 MLAs and the Gehlot government is supported by 10 independent MLAs and two each from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party while BJP has 72 seats in the 200-member Assembly.

As many as 30 Congress MLAs and some independent legislators who are in touch with Sachin Pilot have pledged their support to him and have vouched to stand by whatever decision he takes, sources said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pilot not joining BJP, CM's back garden not place to prove majority, say sources close to Dy CM

The government headed by Ashok Gehlot does not have the numbers and the Chief Ministers back garden is not the place to prove majority, sources close to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot have said and noted that if Gehlot has the claimed n...

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Firefighters on land, in the air and on the water on Monday were still battling a blaze on a Navy ship that injured at least 21 people and sent smoke billowing over San Diego. The fire began Sunday morning in a vehicle storage area aboard t...

Israeli court dismisses Amnesty's petition against spyware firm NSO

An Israeli court has dismissed Amnesty Internationals legal bid to stop NSO Group from exporting surveillance software, saying the rights organization did not prove NSOs technology had been used to spy on its members.Amnesty alleged that go...

Hockey stalwart Ashok Kumar to receive Mohun Bagan Lifetime Achievement Award

Ashok Kumar, a key member of Indias 1975 World Cup-winning hockey team, will be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award by city football club Mohun Bagan on the occasion of its foundation day in a virtual ceremony in the wake of the C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020