Poland's election result still uncertain, more results possible on Monday

The result of Poland's knife-edge presidential election was still uncertain as of Monday morning, with the National Electoral Commission expected to hold a news conference at 0600 GMT and late polls indicating a win for incumbent Andrzej Duda. The poll by Ipsos combines exit poll data with official results for 90% of the polling stations that took part in the exit poll and showed Duda, an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, winning 51.0% of the vote. Taliban attack on Afghan government compound kills 10, wounds dozens

Taliban militants clashed with security forces following a car bomb blast at a government compound in northern Afghanistan on Monday, killing ten people and wounding dozens more, officials said. The attack took place at a government facility in Samangan province's capital Aybak close to an office of the National Security Directorate, the main intelligence agency. China trades sanctions with U.S. in row over Uighur Muslims

China announced "corresponding sanctions" against the United States on Monday after Washington penalised senior Chinese officials over the treatment of minority Uighur Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang. China's move comes as relations between the world's two biggest economic powerhouses have slumped over disagreements on issues including the coronavirus pandemic, trade, Huawei and a sweeping national security law imposed on Hong Kong. UK PM Johnson says people should wear face masks in shops

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that people should wear masks in confined spaces such as shops and that the government would say more in the next few days about what "tools of enforcement" would be used. Asked if he would make it compulsory to wear masks in shops, Johnson said: "Masks have a great deal of value in confined places." Malaysian court hears contempt case against news portal amid media crackdown

A Malaysian court heard on Monday a contempt case brought by the government against independent news portal Malaysiakini and its editor-in-chief over readers' comments posted on its website, in a case widely seen as a test for press freedoms. Rights groups have accused Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government of stifling dissent after a series of clampdowns against critics of his four-month-old administration. Russia charges ex-journalist Ivan Safronov with treason - TASS

Russian law enforcement charged prominent former journalist Ivan Safronov with treason on Monday, TASS news agency cited his lawyer as saying, accusations that have sent a chill through Russia's media landscape. The former newspaper reporter who had worked at Russia's space agency since May faces up to 20 years in jail if found guilty after he was arrested last week and accused of passing military secrets to the Czech Republic, a charge he denies. Japan, U.S. discuss jump in coronavirus cases at U.S. military bases

Japan and the United States are sharing information about coronavirus infections at U.S. military bases after an outbreak provoked ire in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, a top Japanese official said on Monday. Of the 62 individuals Okinawa confirmed had tested positive from Tuesday to Sunday, 39 were at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, 22 at Camp Hansen and one at Camp Kinser. Later on Monday, TV Asahi said 32 more cases were confirmed at Futenma. Global coronavirus cases rise above 13 million

Global coronavirus infections passed 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease which has killed more than half a million people in seven months. The first case was reported in China in early January and it took three months to reach one million cases. It has taken just five days to climb to 13 million cases from 12 million recorded on July 8. After years of violence, a Kenyan village enjoys precious peace

Most of the men in the village of Lorengippi in northwestern Kenya are scarred. Almost everyone has a tale of a relative killed in the cycle of violence over the years. But that is changing now. Sweden joins France, Germany in weighing measures against China over Hong Kong

Sweden said on Monday it supported Franco-German efforts for a robust response to China's new security law on Hong Kong, joining Denmark and the Netherlands in pushing the European Union to consider countermeasures on Beijing. Like much of the West, the European Union has denounced the decision by China's parliament to pass national security legislation for the former British colony of Hong Kong despite an international outcry.