Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ready or not: Election costs soar in prep for virus voting

“We are seeing this all over the place.” The pandemic has sent state and local officials scrambling to prepare for an election like few others, an extraordinary endeavor during a presidential contest, as virus cases rise across much of the U.S. COVID-19-related worries are bringing demands for steps to make sure elections just four months away are safe.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:25 IST
Ready or not: Election costs soar in prep for virus voting
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@nvdems)

The demand for mail-in ballots is surging. Election workers need training. And polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields during the COVID-19 pandemic. As officials prepare for the Nov. 3 election, one certainty is clear: It's coming with a big price tag.

"Election officials don't have nearly the resources to make the preparations and changes they need to make to run an election in a pandemic," said Wendy Weiser, head of the Brennan Center for Justice's democracy program. "We are seeing this all over the place." The pandemic has sent state and local officials scrambling to prepare for an election like few others, an extraordinary endeavor during a presidential contest, as virus cases rise across much of the U.S. COVID-19-related worries are bringing demands for steps to make sure elections just four months away are safe. But long-promised federal aid to help cash-starved states cope is stalled on Capitol Hill.

The money would help pay for transforming the age-old voting process into a pandemic-ready system. Central to that is the costs for printing mail-in ballots and postage. There are also costs to ensure in-person voting is safe with personal protective equipment, or PPE, for poll workers, who tend to be older and more at risk of getting sick from the virus, and training for new workers. Pricey machines are needed to quickly count the vote. Complicating matters is President Donald Trump's aversion to mail-in balloting. With worrisome regularity, he derides the process as rigged, even though there's no evidence of fraud and his own reelection team is adapting to the new reality of widespread mail-in voting.

"As cases of coronavirus in this country rise, it's vital that all voters be able to cast their ballots from home, to cast their ballots by mail," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. A COVID-19 response bill passed by the House in May contains $3.6 billion to help states with their elections, but the Senate won't turn to the measure until late July. Republicans fought a $400 million installment of election aid this March before agreeing to it.

But key Senate Republicans seem likely to support more election funding, despite Trump's opposition, and are even offering to lower a requirement that states put up matching funds to qualify for the federal cash. "I'm prepared not only to look at more money for the states to use as they see fit for elections this year but also to even consider whatever kind of matching requirement we have," said Roy Blunt, R-Mo., chairman of the Senate panel with responsibility for the issue. "We can continue to work toward an election that produces a result that people have confidence in and done in a way that everybody that wants to vote, gets to vote." The pandemic erupted this spring in the middle of state primaries, forcing many officials to delay elections by days, weeks and even months. They dealt with poll worker cancellations, polling place changes and an explosion of absentee ballots.

Voting rights groups are particularly concerned with the consolidations of polling places that contributed to long lines in Milwaukee, Atlanta and Las Vegas. They fear a repeat in November. As negotiations on the next COVID-19 relief bill begin on Capitol Hill, the final figure for elections is sure to end up much less than the $3.6 billion envisioned by the House. That figure followed Brennan Center recommendations to prepare for an influx of absentee ballots while providing more early voting options and protecting neighbourhood polling places.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF calls on Lebanese to unite behind government reform plan

The International Monetary Fund on Monday urged Lebanese authorities to unite behind a government economic plan that has received a cool reception from the banking sector, saying the country needs a reform program to rescue an economy mired...

Dera being targeted for supporting SAD in 2017 assembly polls: Dera panel

Days after jailed Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Ram Rahim Singh was named in a 2015 case of the theft of a copy of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara in Faridkot, Dera representatives on Monday claimed that they were possibly being...

1,246 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,13,740; death toll mounts to 3,411

Delhi recorded 1,246 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.13 lakh,&#160;while&#160;the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,411,&#160;authorities said. Forty fatalities have been recorded in the last...

City Union Bank gets board's approval to raise Rs 1,100 cr

Private sector City Union Bank on Monday said its board has approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 1,100 crore through equity and debt. The lender will seek shareholders approval for the fund raise plan at its upcoming AGM next month.The b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020