Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pilot involved in horse trading, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot of involvement in horse trading with the BJP to topple his government in the state. While mentioning that he (Pilot) has been a Union minister and the state Congress chief, Gehlot said he would have performed well for the nation had he gone through "struggle in his youth".

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:26 IST
Pilot involved in horse trading, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot of involvement in horse trading with the BJP to topple his government in the state. Pilot was removed from the posts of the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the state Congress president on Tuesday amid a tussle for power with Gehlot. On Tuesday too, the CM had accused the rebel leader of playing into the hands of the BJP, which he said wanted a repeat of the Madhya Pradesh episode where the Congress government collapsed in March after a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In an interaction with reporters here on Wednesday, the chief minister, however, did not mention Pilot by his name but said the "former Pradesh Congress Committee president" was himself “doing the deal”. “We have the proof that horse trading was being committed. Money was offered. And who gave the clarification that nothing was happening? Those who were themselves part of the conspiracy are giving clarifications,” he said. “Our deputy chief minister and PCC president himself was doing the deal and was giving statements that no horse trading was taking place. What clarifications are you giving when you yourself were involved in it,” Gehlot added. While mentioning that he (Pilot) has been a Union minister and the state Congress chief, Gehlot said he would have performed well for the nation had he gone through "struggle in his youth". “Speaking good English or giving a byte is not everything. What do you have in your heart, what commitment do you have, this all is seen,” Gehlot added, stressing that he is the chief minister for the third time and struggled a lot in his youth. Gehlot also said Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and he himself love the youth. Gehlot also hit out at the national media saying it is supporting those who are “involved in murdering democracy". He said the younger generation in the media should raise a voice if the democracy is being “murdered” “The media should support honesty and truth. Is it not the duty of the media to raise a voice if the the democracy is being finished,” he said.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No July 19 resumption of hockey camps as Bengaluru goes into lockdown

The national camps for Indian mens and womens hockey teams will not resume as planned on July 19 at Bengaluru SAI Centre with the rising COVID-19 case count forcing the city into a complete seven-day lockdown. The grave situation in the sou...

Decision on school closure to be taken by Cabinet: DBE

The Basic Education Department has reiterated that any decision on whether schools will be closed or not, will be taken by Cabinet.The department reiterated its stance following a resolution taken by South African Democratic Teachers Union ...

Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls

Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kongs unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people voting despite warnings the election could violate the territorys new security law impose...

Air strikes kill civilians in Yemen's al-Jawf province - residents

Air strikes on Yemens northern province of al-Jawf killed at least seven civilians on Wednesday, residents and an official from the Houthi movement said - the third such incident since June as violence resurges in the war-ravaged country.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020