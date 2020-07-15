Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trumps tweet support for Goya Foods amid boycott campaign

The Radical Left smear machine backfired, people are buying like crazy!" on his personal feed, which has 83.4 million followers, and the official presidential and White House feeds, with more than 50 million followers combined.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:16 IST
Trumps tweet support for Goya Foods amid boycott campaign
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump are rallying support for Goya Foods on Twitter, as social media pressure continues for boycotting the largest Hispanic-owned U.S. food company over its CEO's effusive praise for Trump.

Early on Wednesday, the Republican president tweeted, without citing evidence, that "Goya Foods is doing GREAT. The Radical Left smear machine backfired, people, are buying like crazy!" on his personal feed, which has 83.4 million followers, and the official presidential and White House feeds, with more than 50 million followers combined. That followed Ivanka's late Tuesday post on Twitter of the company's slogan, "If it's Goya, it has to be good," in both Spanish and English.

Ivanka's tweet, in which she is seen holding a can of Goya's black beans, garnered over 35,000 retweets and 62,000 likes in a little over 4 hours. However, her comments could violate government ethics rules that prohibit the use of public office to endorse products or advance personal business gains.

The U.S. Office of Government Ethics did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. The hashtags #Goyaway and #BoycottGoya trended on Twitter after Robert Unanue, chief executive of the New Jersey-based company, appeared with Trump at the White House last week for the creation of an advisory panel on spurring Hispanic prosperity.

"We're all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that's what my grandfather did," said Unanue, the third generation of his family to run the business. The comment alienated many Goya consumers, who consider Trump racist against Hispanic people because of his immigration policies, his calling Mexicans "rapists" during his 2016 presidential campaign, and his reportedly calling El Salvador a "shithole country" at a 2018 White House meeting.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Central African Republic seeing surge in GBV since COVID-19 begins

The Central African Republic CAR is seeing a surge in gender-based violence GBV since the COVID-19 virus pandemic and measures to control it began, with reported injuries to women and children spiking by 69 percent, a new UNDP-led study fin...

Italy takes control of motorways as Benettons yield on Atlantia

Italy will bring thousands of kilometres of roads back under state control after the powerful Benetton family agreed to give up its stake in Atlantias motorway unit to avoid the threatened cancellation of its lucrative operating concession....

Woman constable of Delhi Police found dead

A 23-year-old woman constable of Delhi Police posted at Tihar jail was found dead at her rented accommodation in southwest Delhis Palam village on Wednesday, police said. Police suspect that someone known to the victim might have killed her...

Many senior bureaucrats test positive for COVID-19 in Assam

Several senior bureaucrats, including the Commissioner and Secretary to Assam Governor, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday. At least five senior officials have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 2-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020