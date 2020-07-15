Left Menu
No talks held between Pilot, BJP: Shekhawat

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said that no talk has been held between Sachin Pilot and the BJP, comments that came after rebel Congress leader noted that he would not be joining the saffron party. Pilot was removed from the posts of Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the state Congress president on Tuesday amid a tussle for power with Gehlot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:46 IST
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said that no talk has been held between Sachin Pilot and the BJP, comments that came after rebel Congress leader noted that he would not be joining the saffron party. In a statement, Shekhawat said his remarks on Tuesday that it would be a matter of happiness if anybody with a mass base joins the BJP, should not be interpreted to suggest that the party has rolled out a carpet to welcome him

"I had said it is a matter of happiness if anybody with a mass base joins our ideological platform. Our state (Rajasthan) president and any other senior leader would have spoken with similar intentions. But this should not be interpreted to suggest that we are welcoming somebody with open arms or waiting for him eagerly by rolling out a carpet," he said. The senior BJP leader from Rajasthan also denied that his party leaders have held talks with Pilot. Shekhawat noted that the Congress leader has himself said that he was not in touch with anybody. The BJP leader also slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said people are waiting for his government's departure. Only time will tell how many days it is going to remain in power, he said. Gehlot's attack on Pilot on Wednesday makes it clear that he is working to remove him from the Congress, he said

Earlier in the day, Gehlot alleged that Pilot was involved in horse-trading with the BJP to topple his government. Pilot was removed from the posts of Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the state Congress president on Tuesday amid a tussle for power with Gehlot.

Videos

