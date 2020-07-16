BJP ally targets Vasundhara Raje over Rajasthan crisis
A BJP ally from Rajasthan on Thursday alleged that former chief minister Vasundhara Raje has been trying to "save" the Ashok Gehlot government in the state. Beniwal, a former BJP leader and Raje-baiter for a long time, claimed that there is an "internal understanding" between her and incumbent Chief Minister Gehlot.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:48 IST
A BJP ally from Rajasthan on Thursday alleged that former chief minister Vasundhara Raje has been trying to "save" the Ashok Gehlot government in the state. "Former CM Vasundhara Raje has been trying her best to save the Ashok Gehlot government, which is in a minority. Many MLAs of the Congress were called up by her in this regard," Hanuman Beniwal, a Lok Sabha MP, claimed in a tweet. There was no immediate reaction from Raje, a senior BJP leader who has been the state's chief minister for two terms. Beniwal, a former BJP leader and Raje-baiter for a long time, claimed that there is an "internal understanding" between her and incumbent Chief Minister Gehlot. Raje has maintained silence during the unfolding crisis in the state after rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot revolted against the government. Beniwal heads the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party. In Lok Sabha, he has been a vocal supporter of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.
