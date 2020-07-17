Left Menu
Gambia: Election Commission announces 2021 presidential election date

The Gambia's Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Wednesday has released the 2021 electoral cycle declaring the date of the presidential election on Dec. 4, 2021, according to a news report by News Ghana.

According to a statement issued by the IEC, nominations days for presidential candidates will last from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2021, presidential campaign is scheduled between Nov. 9 and Dec. 2, 2021, and the election day is Dec. 4, 2021.

The IEC also indicated that the voter registration period starts on Jan. 14 and ends on Feb. 26 next year, and the new Constitution will be put to a referendum on June 5.

The country held its last presidential election on Dec. 1, 2016, which was disputed by the former president, Yahya Jammeh whose 22 years of rule ended.

It put the country's fate into uncertainty as thousands of citizens were displaced before he eventually went into exile in Equatorial Guinea.

Jammeh's successor President, Adama Barrow was backed by a coalition formed by seven political parties. He promised to serve only three years and resign, but he has rescinded that promise, which created violent protests in the country.

