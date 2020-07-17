Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong dragging BJP in its internal fight: Poonia

BJP state president Satish Poonia also hit out at Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, saying he levelled false allegations against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to defame him. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria also echoed Poonia’s views saying it is a certified fact that it is an internal fight within the Congress and the BJP is being dragged into it.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:08 IST
Cong dragging BJP in its internal fight: Poonia

The Rajasthan BJP on Friday accused the Congress of dragging it its internal fight between groups of two leaders in the state. BJP state president Satish Poonia also hit out at Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, saying he levelled false allegations against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to defame him. "Surjewala is giving statements as if he is the DG of the SOG (Special Operation Group). Congress party and its government are conspiring to defame the BJP and dragging it in its internal fight between two leaders," Poonia told reporters here at a press conference. He also asserted that Sanjay Jain, whose name surfaced in audio recordings related to the alleged horse-trading of legislators, has no connection with the BJP. Surjewala had dubbed Jain as a BJP leader but he is actually a Congress block president of Lunkaransar of Bikaner district, said Poonia.

He said the Congress advocates the abrogation of Indian Penal Code section 124-A relating to the offence of sedition but Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is using the same section against his own party leaders due to the fear of losing his chair. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria also echoed Poonia’s views saying it is a certified fact that it is an internal fight within the Congress and the BJP is being dragged into it. He pointed out that audio recordings are not authentic evidence and even the courts do not accept them. “Phone taping cannot be done without prior approval from the Home Department. It would have been better if the Congress had verified the facts before naming Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat,” he added. Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said, “The Congress government in the state is on a death bed.” It is divided into two groups and cannot run the government any longer, he added. Questioning the authenticity of audio recordings, he said anybody can mimic someone so well today that it cannot be verified. He said the BJP has been saying that Congress is misusing law and taping phone calls.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

APMCs to keep playing key role alongside alternative pvt agri markets: Agri Min official

The age-old APMC mandis will continue to play its key role alongside alternative private market channels that will soon come up with the recent government reforms taken in the farm sector, a senior agriculture ministry official said on Frid...

MP: Congress MLA Kasdekar resigns from Assembly, joins BJP

Sumitra Devi Kasdekar, Congress MLA from Nepanagar in Madhya Pradeshs Burhanpur district, resigned from the Assembly on Friday and joined the ruling BJP. It was another jolt to the Congress in the state days after the resignation of Pradyum...

France says U.S. should do more to enforce Libya embargo

Frances foreign ministry on Friday rebuffed U.S. assertions that a European Union naval mission to enforce a U.N. weapons embargo for Libya was biased and not serious, saying Washington should itself be doing more to stop the flow of weapon...

Renewable energy export policy for Andhra Pradesh announced

A renewable energy export policy for Andhra Pradesh was announced by the state government on Friday to facilitate the setting up of 120 GW solar, wind and solar-wind hybrid energy projects. The policy would also promote the establishment of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020