Liberal challenger Bowman ousts veteran congressman Engel in New York primary -media

Liberal Democrat Jamaal Bowman ousted 16-term U.S. Representative Eliot Engel from a congressional seat representing part of New York, two media outlets reported on Friday. The race was closely watched as a test of the strength of the Democratic Party's left wing after moderate Joe Biden became the presumptive presidential nominee.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:38 IST
Liberal challenger Bowman ousts veteran congressman Engel in New York primary -media
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Liberal Democrat Jamaal Bowman ousted 16-term U.S. Representative Eliot Engel from a congressional seat representing part of New York, two media outlets reported on Friday.

The race was closely watched as a test of the strength of the Democratic Party's left wing after moderate Joe Biden became the presumptive presidential nominee. The New York Times and the Associated Press both called the result of the June 23 election on Friday. With his primary victory, Bowman has ended the long House of Representatives career of Engel, 73, who is the chairman of the chamber's powerful Foreign Affairs Committee.

So far in this election cycle, five incumbents in the House -- two Democrats and three Republicans -- have been defeated in their re-election bids by challengers from their own parties. Engel, whose congressional district is centered in New York City's Bronx borough, won re-election in 2018 with 99 percent of the vote in the heavily Democratic area.

The political makeup of the district is seen helping propel Bowman, a 44-year-old Black school principal, to victory in November. Bowman's campaign got a significant boost in his race against Engel with endorsements from progressive leaders, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

