BJP appoints new chief whips in RS, LS

While Singh will replace Sanjay Jaiswal, party's Bihar unit chief in compliance of the BJP's 'one person, one post' criterion Till recently, Singh was the BJP's chief whip in the Lok Sabha but left the post after he was appointed the BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit head.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:14 IST
Former Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been appointed the party's chief whips in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, respectively, sources said on Tuesday. Shukla, the Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh will replace Narayan Panchariya who recently retired from the upper house. While Singh will replace Sanjay Jaiswal, party's Bihar unit chief in compliance of the BJP's 'one person, one post' criterion

Till recently, Singh was the BJP's chief whip in the Lok Sabha but left the post after he was appointed the BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit head.

