Jharkhand BJP to launch plantation drive from July 24

The BJP will begin a three-day plantation drive from July 24 in Jharkhand. The plantation drive will be launched at the booth- level in 513 'mandals'(divisions), the BJPs state unit general secretary Aditya Sahu said.

"One thousand saplings, comprising seedlings of medicinal plants and fruit-bearing trees, will be planted in every 'mandal' during the period," a party statement issued by media in-charge Shivpujan Pathak quoting Sahu said on Tuesday. This endeavour will benefit the environment in the long run, he said.

Social distancing will be maintained while carrying out the exercise, the BJP leader was quoted as saying..