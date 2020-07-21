Jharkhand BJP chief to take oath as member of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday

Newly-elected Rajya Sabha memberfrom Jharkhand Deepak Prakash will take oath on Wednesday andlater meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a BJP leader saidhere on Tuesday

Prakash, also the party's state unit president, isscheduled to take oath as member of the Upper House at 11 am,BJPs media in-charge Shivpujan Pathak said

Prakash, who got elected to the Rajya Sabha lastmonth, is likely to meet Modi at 4.45 pm, Pathak added.