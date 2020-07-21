Jharkhand BJP chief to take oath as member of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday

Jharkhand BJP chief to take oath as member of Rajya Sabha on WednesdayPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:01 IST
Newly-elected Rajya Sabha memberfrom Jharkhand Deepak Prakash will take oath on Wednesday andlater meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a BJP leader saidhere on Tuesday
Prakash, also the party's state unit president, isscheduled to take oath as member of the Upper House at 11 am,BJPs media in-charge Shivpujan Pathak said
Prakash, who got elected to the Rajya Sabha lastmonth, is likely to meet Modi at 4.45 pm, Pathak added.
