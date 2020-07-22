PM interacts with newly-elected BJP RS members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the newly-elected BJP Rajya Sabha members. Out of BJP's 18 new Rajya Sabha members, 17 took oath on Wednesday. One had already taken oath.

"Had an excellent interaction with the newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha MPs. It was wonderful to hear their views and passion towards public service," Modi tweeted. This is a group of MPs, the prime minister said, who are diverse and will certainly make effective contributions to parliamentary proceedings. He also shared pictures of the interaction.