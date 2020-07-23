Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bollywood celebrities should renounce dubious connections: BJP leader Jay Panda

Bollywood celebrities should renounce connections with dubious people who support Pakistan and advocate the spread of unrest in Kashmir, BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda said here on Thursday.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:08 IST
Bollywood celebrities should renounce dubious connections: BJP leader Jay Panda
BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda speaking to ANI in Imphal on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood celebrities should renounce connections with dubious people who support Pakistan and advocate the spread of unrest in Kashmir, BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda said here on Thursday. "I had tweeted yesterday on this issue which was covered extensively by media. We know from earlier times that Bollywood had connections with mafia operating out of Pakistan. Their funding used to be done from there. It seems that the connection is still there," he said.

"Many of the Bollywood celebrities have business partners in London and other places outside the country who openly say on social media that unrest should be spread in Kashmir. They have photos clicked with Pakistani Generals and ISI operatives. The Bollywood celebrities should renounce such connections," he added. "Came across shocking threads documenting personal and business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis and NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in Jammu and Kashmir, who have verifiable links to ISI and Pakistan army. I urge patriotic Bollywoodies to renounce them," Panda had tweeted on Wednesday.

Speaking on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, Panda said, "India is an aspirational society where merit should be valued." (ANI)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi king, 84, has successful surgery - state news agency

Saudi Arabias 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, underwent a successful operation to remove his gallbladder, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday, after he was admitted to hospital this week.The king, who has ruled the worl...

Spain's coronavirus cases jump 2,615 amid surge in new clusters

Spains number of coronavirus cases jumped by 2,615 on Thursday, as the country struggles to contain a rash of fresh clusters of infections that have sprung up since the country lifted a strict lockdown a month ago.Health ministry data showe...

SC collegium recommends appointment of permanent judges at Kerala, Bombay and Jharkhand HCs

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommened appointment of 10 Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in high courts of Kerala, Jharkhand and Bombay. While four additional judges were proposed to be appointed to Bombay High Court, four were re...

Sumatran tiger cub learns to hunt from mother at Poland zoo

A 2-month-old Sumatran tiger cub is getting to know the world and learning to hunt from her mother at a zoo in southwestern Poland, the first such cub born there in 20 years. The as-yet-unnamed female cub was born May 23 as her mother Nuris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020