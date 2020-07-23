Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP-NORC poll: 3 in 4 Americans back requiring wearing masks

Three out of four Americans, including a majority of Republicans, favor requiring people to wear face coverings while outside their homes, a new poll finds, reflecting fresh alarm over spiking coronavirus cases and a growing embrace of government advice intended to safeguard public health.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 20:47 IST
AP-NORC poll: 3 in 4 Americans back requiring wearing masks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three out of four Americans, including a majority of Republicans, favor requiring people to wear face coverings while outside their homes, a new poll finds, reflecting fresh alarm over spiking coronavirus cases and a growing embrace of government advice intended to safeguard public health. The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also finds that about two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling the outbreak, an unwelcome sign for the White House in an election year shaped by the nation's battle with the pandemic.

More than four months after government stay-at-home orders first swept across the U.S., the poll spotlights an America increasingly on edge about the virus. The federal government's response is seen as falling short, and most Americans favor continued restrictions to stop the virus from spreading even if they might hamstring the economy. Support for requiring masks is overwhelming among Democrats, at 89 per cent, but 58 per cent of Republicans are in favor as well. The poll was conducted before Trump, who for months was dismissive of masks, said this week that it's patriotic to wear one.

"Not wearing a mask, to me, poses a greater risk of spreading the COVID," said Darius Blevins, a 33-year-old Republican-leaning independent from Christiansburg, Virginia, who works in bank operations. Blevins said he wears a mask in public because "it's much more effective than not wearing the mask." It's an opinion echoed by data analyst James Shaw, an independent who tilts Democratic. "If you understand the facts, there is really no issue," said Shaw, 56, of Noble, Illinois. "The data is crystal clear." For months health officials have said several simple steps could save lives — washing hands frequently, staying away from crowds, especially while indoors, and pulling on a mask when heading out to the supermarket, the office, or a restaurant. And despite heated rhetoric about masks in some corners, 95 per cent of Democrats and 75 per cent of Republicans said they're wearing face coverings when leaving the house. Overall, 86 per cent of Americans say they're doing so, compared with 73 per cent in May. As the tally of coronavirus infections continues to climb, state and local governments have tried to find a balance between restrictions intended to limit the virus' spread, such as closing bars and indoor dining at restaurants, and getting workers back on the job after many businesses were idled and millions of people were left jobless by the initial stay-at-home orders.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Gadkari stresses need for making microfinance easily available to poor through social institution

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday emphasized the need for making microfinance easily available to the poor through a social institution. The minister said he has already had a discussion with NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, its Vice-Cha...

6,472 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has reported 6,472 new COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths on Thursday, according to the State Health Department.The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,92,964 in the state, said the Health Department.There are 52,939 active c...

1,257 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 55 deaths

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 1,05,829 on Thursday with 1,257 new patients detected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. The death toll due to the pandemic in Indias financial capital rose to 5,927 with 55 ...

1.16 lakh COVID-19 tests done in Pune in 4 weeks: Authorities

The Pune district administration on Thursday said that it adopted an aggressive approach to curb the spread of COVID-19, as part of which it conducted over 1.16 tests in the city in the last four weeks. Asenior official said that over 27,00...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020