AP-NORC poll: 3 in 4 Americans back requiring wearing masks

Three out of four Americans, including a majority of Republicans, favor requiring people to wear face coverings while outside their homes, a new poll finds, reflecting fresh alarm over spiking coronavirus cases and a growing embrace of government advice intended to safeguard public health. The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also finds that about two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling the outbreak, an unwelcome sign for the White House in an election year shaped by the nation's battle with the pandemic.

More than four months after government stay-at-home orders first swept across the U.S., the poll spotlights an America increasingly on edge about the virus. The federal government's response is seen as falling short, and most Americans favor continued restrictions to stop the virus from spreading even if they might hamstring the economy. Support for requiring masks is overwhelming among Democrats, at 89 per cent, but 58 per cent of Republicans are in favor as well. The poll was conducted before Trump, who for months was dismissive of masks, said this week that it's patriotic to wear one.

"Not wearing a mask, to me, poses a greater risk of spreading the COVID," said Darius Blevins, a 33-year-old Republican-leaning independent from Christiansburg, Virginia, who works in bank operations. Blevins said he wears a mask in public because "it's much more effective than not wearing the mask." It's an opinion echoed by data analyst James Shaw, an independent who tilts Democratic. "If you understand the facts, there is really no issue," said Shaw, 56, of Noble, Illinois. "The data is crystal clear." For months health officials have said several simple steps could save lives — washing hands frequently, staying away from crowds, especially while indoors, and pulling on a mask when heading out to the supermarket, the office, or a restaurant. And despite heated rhetoric about masks in some corners, 95 per cent of Democrats and 75 per cent of Republicans said they're wearing face coverings when leaving the house. Overall, 86 per cent of Americans say they're doing so, compared with 73 per cent in May. As the tally of coronavirus infections continues to climb, state and local governments have tried to find a balance between restrictions intended to limit the virus' spread, such as closing bars and indoor dining at restaurants, and getting workers back on the job after many businesses were idled and millions of people were left jobless by the initial stay-at-home orders.