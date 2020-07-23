BJP MP General (retd) V K Singh hands over ex-gratia cheque to slain journalist's family

A day after journalist Vikram Joshi succumbed to his bullet wounds, BJP MP General (retired) V K Singh handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh to the slain man's family in Krishna Nagar Bagu Colony here on Thursday. Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey, who accompanied the parliamentarian, told PTI that Singh handed over the cheque on behalf of the state government to Joshi's wife Kavita.

The BJP MP assured the family that free education will be given for the slain journalist's children and a job as per qualification would be provided to his wife by the government. Joshi was shot in the head on Monday night around 10.30 pm by some assailants. At the time, he was returning home on a bike with his two daughters after a visit to his sister's house for a birthday party.

Some local goons in the area waylaid his bike and fired at him. He was admitted to a private hospital where he died early on Wednesday. Nine persons were arrested while one assailant will be nabbed soon, the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha member assured the family.