Cong to hold protests across Rajasthan against BJP on Saturday

It also claimed "invisible powers" in Delhi are trying to ensure that the governor does not convene a session of the state assembly. Gehlot has accused the BJP of trying to topple his government by indulging in horse-trading.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:08 IST
The Congress in Rajasthan will hold demonstrations in all district headquarters on Saturday against the BJP's "conspiracy" to bring down the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government, the party said. It also claimed "invisible powers" in Delhi are trying to ensure that the governor does not convene a session of the state assembly.

Gehlot has accused the BJP of trying to topple his government by indulging in horse-trading. He has also accused his former deputy Sachin Pilot, who he is locked in a power tussle with, of colluding with the BJP to make his own party sink. "Congress workers will hold demonstrations in all district headquarters tomorrow at 11 am against the BJP's conspiracy to murder democracy," PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra said on Friday.

If needed, our workers will also hold demonstrations at panchayat level, he told reporters outside the Raj Bhawan, where Congress MLAs are sitting on a dharna demanding that the governor summons a session of the state assembly. "The BJP is conspiring to topple our government and the public is watching this. Efforts are also being made by invisible powers sitting in Delhi to influence the governor. People want the elected government to complete its tenure," he added.

Dotasra also accused the BJP of trying to ensure that the assembly session is not convened. "The cabinet passed a proposal and sent it to the governor for calling the assembly session and for proving the majority... so that those who have been 'abducted' (dissident MLAs) can come and the confusion ends but attempts are being made to hijack this too," he said.

In an indication that the Congress government is preparing for a floor test in the assembly, Gehlot met the governor on Thursday and is said to have discussed calling a session of the House. However, earlier on Friday, the chief minister claimed the governor was under pressure from "above" not to call an assembly session.

Earlier this week, Gehlot wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some "overambitious leaders" of his own party of being involved in the alleged attempt to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan. The BJP, however, has rejected the Congress's allegations saying whatever is going on is the result of infighting between Gehlot and Pilot.

