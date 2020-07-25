13-member BJP delegation to meet Rajasthan governor

13-member BJP delegation to meet Rajasthan governorPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 16:17 IST
A delegation of the opposition BJP will meet Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra around 5 pm on Saturday
A party spokesperson said the delegation would hold discussions on the situation arising due to the spread of coronavirus
BJP state president Satish Poonia and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria will lead the 13-member delegation.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Kalraj Mishra
- Rajasthan
- Satish Poonia
- Gulab Chand Kataria
ALSO READ
BJP demands security for political workers facing threats in J-K
Re-imposing lockdowns in some cities an arbitrary move: BJP MP
BJP rejects Gehlot's charge of horse-trading in Rajasthan
Gold smuggling case: Cong, BJP youth outfits continue protests
Don't let same things happen to you like Nawabs in history: BJP leader to KCR over temple demolition at secretariat