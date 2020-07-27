Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leaders stage sit-in near Delhi CM's residence over power bills; detained by police

The leaders staged a sit-in near the Civil Lines metro station and attempted to march towards Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Flagstaff Road when they were stopped and detained by the police. Addressing the protesters, Gupta said the people of Delhi are receiving electricity bills for "huge" amounts and demanded that the Kejriwal government withdraw the fixed charges and stop the disconnection notices being sent by the discoms to the consumers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 22:50 IST
BJP leaders stage sit-in near Delhi CM's residence over power bills; detained by police

BJP leaders, including its Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the city Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri, were detained during a protest against the AAP government over the issue of electricity bills in the Civil Lines area here on Monday. The leaders staged a sit-in near the Civil Lines metro station and attempted to march towards Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Flagstaff Road when they were stopped and detained by the police.

Addressing the protesters, Gupta said the people of Delhi are receiving electricity bills for "huge" amounts and demanded that the Kejriwal government withdraw the fixed charges and stop the disconnection notices being sent by the discoms to the consumers. Delhi BJP demands that the Kejriwal government waive fixed charges from electricity bills from March to November, he said.

Subsidy on electricity bills should be restored for domestic consumers and actual bills should be sent instead of average bills. Those who have outstanding electricity bills should be allowed to pay it in installments, Gupta said. Bidhuri said the BJP would continue to demand relief for Delhi people.

Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav said the members of the outfit would ensure that the discoms do not cut the electricity connection of any consumer in the city. "If this happens, we will reconnect it," he said.

The leaders, including Gupta and Bidhuri, were taken to the Civil Lines police station, from where they were released subsequently, Delhi BJP's media cell head Ashok Goel said. A senior Delhi Police officer said 31 protesters were detained and later released.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Republican Senator Cotton criticized for 'necessary evil' slavery comment

Republican U.S. Senator Tom Cotton came under pressure over published comments in which he said Americas founders viewed slavery as a necessary evil.Cotton, seen as a possible 2024 presidential candidate, made the comments in an interview w...

ESI scam case: Andhra HC defers hearing on TDP MLA Atchan Naidu's bail plea

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday deferred the hearing on the bail plea of TDP MLA Atchan Naidu in the ESI scam case to July 29. ESI scam accused number 2 and TDP MLA Atchan Naidus bail plea in the case has been reserved for further o...

Bombay Flying Club becomes country's first DGCA-approved drone training school: Aviation Ministry

The Bombay Flying Club has become the first DGCA-approved drone training school of the country, the Civil Aviation Ministry said Monday. Good news for drone users. Want to be a professional drone pilot If yes, then register at the Bombay Fl...

Delhi records 613 fresh cases, lowest in two months

As the national capital recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in the last two months, and recovery rate improved to 88 per cent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while other cities are re-imposing lockdown, there was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020