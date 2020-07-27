Left Menu
Development News Edition

Appointment of MLAs as heads of boards & corporations leads to discontent in ruling BJP

The Chief Minister's decision to appoint the MLAs to boards and corporations on the completion of the ruling BJP's one year in office was seen as a move to placate them ahead of possible cabinet expansion next month. However, realising that these appointments was an end to their ministerial aspirations, several MLAs openly expressed their displeasure in front of the media.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-07-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 22:59 IST
Appointment of MLAs as heads of boards & corporations leads to discontent in ruling BJP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's move on Monday appoint 24 BJP legislators as heads of various boards and corporations led to some openly voicing their displeasure, seeing it as an end to their ministerial aspirations. The Chief Minister's decision to appoint the MLAs to boards and corporations on the completion of the ruling BJP's one year in office was seen as a move to placate them ahead of possible cabinet expansion next month.

However, realising that these appointments was an end to their ministerial aspirations, several MLAs openly expressed their displeasure in front of the media. Even as the voices of protest emerged, Yediyurappa later in the day withdrew four names from the list, without citing any reasons.

Speculations are rife that Yediyurappa is looking to expand his cabinet in August, and there are too many aspirants for him to manage. While several of the old guard are waiting for a chance to be inducted into the Ministry, those who defected from Congress and JD(S) like A H Vishwanath, R Shankar and MTB Nagaraj, who are now BJP MLCs, are also aspiring for berths.

The cabinet currently has 28 members and six berths are still vacant. Among those to be appointed as heads of boards and corporations were senior MLA Araga Jnanendra to the Karnataka Housing Board, M Chandrappa to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Narasimha Nayak to Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, M P Kumaraswamy to Karnataka Market Consultants & Agencies Ltd, among others.

Soon after the list of appointments was out, several legislators expressed their displeasure openly to the media. Senior party MLA from Chitradurga, G H Thippareddy, who was appointed to the Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation, termed it as an "insult".

"...I got to know through the media that I have been given a board chairman post...it is not happy news to me. If I have to tell you frankly, it is an insult to me. I will see what the party decides for me." Thippareddy pointed out that he had headed the Housing Board way back in 1998 and was at a loss to understand on what basis this decision had been taken.

"It is the Chief Minister's discretion.. I will work for the constituency. It looks like being in politics for 40-50 years and being a six time MLA is the only accomplishment," he said sarcastically.

Questioned about his appointment, another BJP MLA M P Kumaraswamy from Mudigere said he would not accept any board or corporation post and would work for the constituency. Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, while thanking Yediyurappa for appointing him to the Jungle Lodges and Resort Limited, requested him to give the post to someone who wants to be head of a board or corporation.

MLAs like Siddu Savadi, Dattatraya Patil Revoor, Neharu Olekar, among others, appointed to boards and corporations, have reportedly decided to meet Yediyurappa. As the voices of discontent came out in the open, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the Chief Minister would look into it.

"Each one (MLAs) will have different expectations. CM will look into it and resolve it by giving (positions) appropriately," he said. The Chief Minister later in the day withdrew the appointment of Thippareddy, who had strongly expressed discontent, and three others.

They include Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli, who was appointed to Karnataka State Financial Corporation, Lalaji R Mendon- who was appointed to Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission and Basavaraj Dadesugur to Karnataka State Social Welfare Board. While Mendon's appointment is said to have been withdrawn for technical reasons, the reasons for the other two is not yet clear.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Republican Senator Cotton criticized for 'necessary evil' slavery comment

Republican U.S. Senator Tom Cotton came under pressure over published comments in which he said Americas founders viewed slavery as a necessary evil.Cotton, seen as a possible 2024 presidential candidate, made the comments in an interview w...

ESI scam case: Andhra HC defers hearing on TDP MLA Atchan Naidu's bail plea

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday deferred the hearing on the bail plea of TDP MLA Atchan Naidu in the ESI scam case to July 29. ESI scam accused number 2 and TDP MLA Atchan Naidus bail plea in the case has been reserved for further o...

Bombay Flying Club becomes country's first DGCA-approved drone training school: Aviation Ministry

The Bombay Flying Club has become the first DGCA-approved drone training school of the country, the Civil Aviation Ministry said Monday. Good news for drone users. Want to be a professional drone pilot If yes, then register at the Bombay Fl...

Delhi records 613 fresh cases, lowest in two months

As the national capital recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in the last two months, and recovery rate improved to 88 per cent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while other cities are re-imposing lockdown, there was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020