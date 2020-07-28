Malaysian ex-PM Najib sentenced to 12 years jail, fined for abuse of power

A Malaysian court on Tuesday sentenced Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak to 12 years in jail and fined him 210 million ringgit ($49.40 million) for abuse of power linked to a multi-billion dollar financial scandal at state fund 1MDB.

The court also sentenced him to 10 years in jail on each of three charges of criminal breach of trust and three charges of money laundering for illegally receiving nearly $10 million from former 1Malaysia Development Berhad unit SRC International.

High court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali ordered that the jail terms should run concurrently. ($1 = 0.2352 ringgit)