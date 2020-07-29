Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Veteran TV journalist and CNN's founding president Reese Schonfeld dies

Television journalist and founding president of Cable News Network (CNN), Reese Schonfeld, who started the cable television network with media entrepreneur Ted Turner, died on Tuesday, U.S. media reported. Schonfeld, who was 88, died after complications from Alzheimer's disease, the New York Times reported. Federal agents pull out of Seattle, mayor says

U.S. agents deployed to Seattle to protect federal property have left the city after local officials complained their presence was escalating tensions, Seattle's mayor said on Tuesday. U.S. tactical forces arrived in Washington state's largest city last week and were on standby to protect federal facilities after attacks on a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon. White House, lawmakers tangle over scope of new coronavirus legislation

Top Trump administration officials and Democratic congressional leaders will try on Wednesday to narrow their stark differences over a coronavirus aid bill, with no guarantees they can craft a compromise before some jobless benefits expire at the end of this week. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were expected to resume negotiations with the two senior Democrats in Congress - House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Attorney General Barr fends off Democrats' attacks over protests

Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday parried attacks in the Democratic-led House of Representatives, denying accusations he is doing President Donald Trump's bidding by intervening in high-profile cases and sending federal agents into U.S. cities. He testified to the House Judiciary Committee for the first time since taking office in February 2019 as the Justice Department faces criticism for sending federal officers to forcibly disperse anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C. Six U.S. states see record COVID-19 deaths, Latinos hit hard in California

A half-dozen U.S. states in the South and West reported one-day records for coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and cases in Texas passed the 400,000 mark as California health officials said Latinos made up more than half its cases. Arkansas, California, Florida, Montana, Oregon and Texas each reported record spikes in fatalities. Trump administration in talks with Oregon governor on protests: Pence

The Trump administration is holding talks with Oregon's governor about containing anti-racism protests in Portland after clashes with federal government troops guarding facilities there, Vice President Mike Pence said. Pence did not elaborate on the talks in an interview on Tuesday night with Fox News Channel. The Associated Press, citing an unidentified White House official, reported The Trump administration held out the possibility of drawing down the federal troop presence if the state stepped up its own enforcement. With election looming, Trump hardens stance against 'Dreamer' immigrant program

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, bolstering his tough immigration stance in an election year, said on Tuesday it will reject any new applications for the so-called 'Dreamer' immigrant program and shorten the deportation protections of those whose eligibility is soon to expire. A senior administration official said there would be a lengthy review of a Supreme Court ruling last month that found the administration had erred in the way that it had decided to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, in which some 644,000 immigrants are enrolled. U.S. small businesses face mass closures without more pandemic aid

After surviving two strokes at age 27, Olivia Colt threw herself into starting a catering business, a lifelong dream. Ten years and another stroke later, she had built Salt & Honey Catering Plus Events into a thriving operation in downtown Oakland. Now with the coronavirus pandemic forcing cancellations of her customers' weddings and events, she has slashed her staff from 25 to six and tried to drum up new business by selling groceries online. She secured a $100,000 forgivable loan under the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and another $150,000 loan under a federal program usually used for natural disasters. She expected the money to get her through just a few months of hardship. U.S. records 10,000 coronavirus deaths in 11 days as fatalities approach 150,000

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus were approaching 150,000 on Wednesday, the highest level in the world and rising by 10,000 in 11 days, according to a Reuters tally. This is the fastest increase in fatalities since the United States went from 100,000 cases to 110,000 cases in 11 days in early June, according to the tally. Support dips for protests, but many Americans reject Trump's response: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Americans' support for the Black Lives Matter protests has declined since the immediate aftermath of the death of George Floyd in May renewed a national conversation on race, yet more than half still disapprove of President Donald Trump's response, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The July 27-28 poll also showed a largely partisan reaction to Trump's decision to deploy federal agents to quell demonstrators in some cities against the wishes of local authorities. About four in 10, most of them Democrats, say Republican Trump is just trying to help himself politically as he seeks a second term in the Nov. 3 election.