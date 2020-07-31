Left Menu
Newly formed TMC state coordination committee meets

The newly formed TMC state coordination committee met for the first time Friday and urged all members to put up a united fight against challenger BJP, party sources said.

The newly formed TMC state coordination committee met for the first time Friday and urged all members to put up a united fight against challenger BJP, party sources said. Poll strategist Prashant Kishor was present at the meeting which was attended by the 21-member state coordination committee at the TMC Bhawan here, the sources said.

TMC state president Subrata Bakshi asked all the members to ensure that the TMC leaders of their respective districts work in a united way. "During the meeting it was been conveyed that all of us should work unitely and hard as there is no place for complacency," a senior TMC leader said.

The TMC had on various occasions cautioned its leaders against infighting as the party had to pay heavy price due to it in the 2018 rural polls and 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state when it lost several of its seats to BJP. Apart from the nodal 21 member state coordination committee, a seven-member core committee was also formed by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to look into affairs of the party.

She had last week announced a major reshuffle in the party's organisation, inducted several new faces and axed some old guards with a thrust on strengthening it in areas where it has yielded ground to challenger BJP. The rejig in the party was expected given the growing challenge from the BJP, which has emerged as the main opposition party by winning 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 general election and pushing back the TMC to 22 from 34.

Assembly polls in West Bengal is due in April-May next year when Banerjee will seek to return to power for the third straight time.

