'Operation Westend' case highlights need to thoroughly investigate Rafale deal: Cong
He alleged that the court conviction in "Operation Westend" case has "exposed the NDA-BJP's corruption, commission and conspiracy approach towards defense deals post". There was no comments from the BJP on the charges made by Congress.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:30 IST
Days after the conviction of NDA ally Jaya Jaitly in a defense scam during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, the Congress on Friday said the "Operation Westend" case has highlighted the need to thoroughly investigate the Rafale deal. Jaitly was president of the Samta Party, an ally of the NDA when Vajpayee was the prime minister.
Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said that the "conviction proves that BJP and its partners are not 'corruption free' but 'investigation free' and the truth surrounding the Rafale deal is not what the BJP says, but needs to be thoroughly investigated by an independent agency." "The BJP president and the prime minister owe an apology and an explanation to the nation for NDA-BJP leadership's pivotal and instrumental role in hoodwinking the nation," he said at a virtual press conference. He alleged that the court conviction in "Operation Westend" case has "exposed the NDA-BJP's corruption, commission and conspiracy approach towards defense deals post".
There was no comments from the BJP on the charges made by the Congress
ALSO READ
Chattisgarh: Congress MP sows paddy in village field in Kondagaon
MNS workers vandalise Agriculture Department's office in Maharashtra's Latur
Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC closed till Sunday after 6 staff members test COVID-19 positive
Rwanda Govt. decides to reopen worship places after over four months of closure
Shooting's national camp to resume from August 1, attendance compulsory