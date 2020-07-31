Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Operation Westend' case highlights need to thoroughly investigate Rafale deal: Cong

He alleged that the court conviction in "Operation Westend" case has "exposed the NDA-BJP's corruption, commission and conspiracy approach towards defense deals post". There was no comments from the BJP on the charges made by Congress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:30 IST
'Operation Westend' case highlights need to thoroughly investigate Rafale deal: Cong
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Days after the conviction of NDA ally Jaya Jaitly in a defense scam during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, the Congress on Friday said the "Operation Westend" case has highlighted the need to thoroughly investigate the Rafale deal. Jaitly was president of the Samta Party, an ally of the NDA when Vajpayee was the prime minister.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said that the "conviction proves that BJP and its partners are not 'corruption free' but 'investigation free' and the truth surrounding the Rafale deal is not what the BJP says, but needs to be thoroughly investigated by an independent agency." "The BJP president and the prime minister owe an apology and an explanation to the nation for NDA-BJP leadership's pivotal and instrumental role in hoodwinking the nation," he said at a virtual press conference. He alleged that the court conviction in "Operation Westend" case has "exposed the NDA-BJP's corruption, commission and conspiracy approach towards defense deals post".

There was no comments from the BJP on the charges made by the Congress

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors raise cash as U.S. recovery wobbles; options strategies profit

Investors are preparing their portfolios for a potentially rocky patch in U.S. stocks, worried that a dramatic rebound in equities may stall amid dimming economic data and rising political uncertainty. Most money managers are wary of cuttin...

Texans 'working hard' on extension for Watson

Houston Texans head coach Bill OBrien said the franchise is working hard to complete a contract extension with quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson, a first-round pick in 2017, is officially eligible for a contract extension for the first tim...

Canada says requirements for Huawei CFO's extradition to U.S. met, documents show

Canadas attorney general says the requirements for extraditing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States on charges of bank fraud have been met, documents submitted in a British Columbia court show.Meng, 48, was arres...

UP: Banke Bihari temple to remain closed till September 30

The authorities of Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Friday decided to keep the shrine closed till September 30. The decision was taken due to repair work on the temple premises, said the authority in a notice.It also stated that the repa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020