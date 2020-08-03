Naidu's emotional Raksha Bandhan tweet on Sushma Swaraj

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said he missed his "dear sister" Sushma Swaraj a lot on this Raksha Bandhan. Former External Affairs Minister Swaraj died on August 6 last year.

"Dear sister Sushma, missing you a lot today," Naidu tweeted in Hindi and English, along with an old picture of the late BJP leader tying him a ‘rakhi’. Swaraj's daughter Bansuri also shared an old picture of her mother tying a 'rakhi' to Naidu. "A sweet memory of Rakshabandhan," she captioned.

Official sources said Naidu spoke to Bansuri and enquired about her well-being. His wife Usha had sent her a saree and gifts.

Bansuri said she felt like her mother is back..