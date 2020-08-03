Left Menu
Trump says he does not mind if Microsoft buys TikTok

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:44 IST
Trump says he does not mind if Microsoft buys TikTok
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he does not mind if Microsoft Corp buys the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok, but any purchase by an American company would have to be done by a Sept. 15 deadline.

The Republican president, who last week threatened to ban TikTok over national security concerns, said he had a great conversation with Microsoft's chief executive and that it might be easier if Microsoft buys all of TikTok rather than 30%.

