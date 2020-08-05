Trump hosts swearing-in of first Black Air Force chief
President Donald Trump hosted the swearing-in of the first Black Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, in an Oval Office ceremony Tuesday Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to Brown, who was confirmed by the Senate in June in a 98-0 vote.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2020 03:16 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 03:04 IST
President Donald Trump hosted the swearing-in of the first Black Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, in an Oval Office ceremony Tuesday.
Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to Brown, who was confirmed by the Senate in June in a 98-0 vote. Trump called the moment "special" and praised Brown, saying, "You've had an incredible career and this is a capper." He added it was an "amazing achievement" and an "incredible occasion." Brown told Trump, "It is a distinct honor for me to have this opportunity." He assumes the post later this week.
- READ MORE ON:
- Charles Q Brown
- Donald Trump
- Mike Pence
- Oval Office
- Air Force
- Senate
ALSO READ
Pompeo describes India as an important partner and a key pillar of President Donald Trump's foreign policy.
Twitter limits Donald Trump Jr's account over COVID-19 video
Twitter temporarily restricts Donald Trump Jr.'s account over COVID-19 video
Twitter curbs Donald Trump Jr's account over COVID-19 tweet
Twitter temporarily limits president Donald Trump Jr.'s account over COVID-19 video