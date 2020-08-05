"Control of state power by Hindus absolutely essential for sustenance of Dharma"

Firebrand BJP Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday said that control of state power by Hindus is absolutely essential for sustenance of Dharma. His comments, in a series of tweets, came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya.

"Dear Hindus, Most important lesson is that control of State power by Hindus is absolutely essential for sustenance of Dharma. When we didn't control State, we lost our temple.

When we regained, we rebuilt. The 282 (seats) in 2014 and 303 (seats) in 2019 to Sri Narendra Modi made today possible!", Surya, who is also the party's BJP youth Wing state general secretary, tweeted.

He also said that the survival of India depends on the survival of Sanatana Dharma. "The Sanatana Dharma, that is nationalism,' Sri Aurobindo had said in his Uttarapara speech.

But what does it mean? Along with Jai Sri Ram, the purohits also chanted Bharat Mata Ki Jai - That is Dharmic nationalism. If Dharma survives, India survives," he said in another tweet.