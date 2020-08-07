Vasundhra Raje meets Nadda
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhra Raje Scindia met party president JP Nadda at his residence on Friday and discussed the political situation in the state, sources said.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 23:58 IST
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhra Raje Scindia met party president JP Nadda at his residence on Friday and discussed the political situation in the state, sources said. The Congress government in Rajasthan continues to face crisis due to a section of MLAs led by Sachin Pilot seeking a leadership change in the state.
Pilot and 18 other MLAs supporting him, did not attend the two Congress Legislature Party meetings held last month. The Congress has accused the BJP of attempting to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. The BJP has denied the charge.
A session of Rajsthan assembly will be held later this month in which Gehlot may seek a trust vote. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- JP Nadda
- Rajasthan
- MLAs
- Ashok Gehlot
- Congress
- Sachin Pilot
ALSO READ
Thunderstorm, rain likely in parts of Rajasthan today: IMD
Rajasthan reports 375 new COVID-19 cases
Have majority, some rebel Cong MLAs wish to return but being held captive: Gehlot
Rajasthan HC allows plea moved by Sachin Pilot, rebel MLAs seeking impleadment of Union of India in writ petition on disqualification issue.
Congress MLAs led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to meet Rajasthan Governor at 12.30 pm.