Coronavirus: Rajasthan BJP chief hails services rendered by party workers

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Saturday hailed the services rendered by party workers during the coronavirus crisis, claiming these are being praised all over the world. Poonia said this while releasing an e-book having details of the public service rendered by BJP workers in all 44 organisational districts of the state during the crisis.

"The work done by the BJP across the state is visible to everyone. When the coronavirus crisis hit the whole world, BJP workers across the country, regardless of their lives, did public service. The efforts are being praised all over the world," Poonia said. Taking a dig at the Congress and its MLAs holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel, Poonia said, "The work done by the BJP in Jaisalmer outweigh the works of the state government." PTI AG RDK RDK