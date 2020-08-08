PM to interact with Andaman and Nicobar BJP workers via video-conferencing
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with BJP workers of Andaman and Nicobar through video conference in the presence of BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday.
The Prime Minister had last month interacted with party workers of Rajasthan and Bihar via video conferencing at the 'Seva Hi Sangathan' programme in the presence of other top leaders including BJP chief JP Nadda and several union ministers.
He had congratulated BJP workers and various state units of the party for helping people during the nationwide COVID-19 induced lockdown. (ANI)
