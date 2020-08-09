Left Menu
Rajasthan CM confident of proving majority in Assembly

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed confidence that he would be able to prove the majority when the Assembly session commences and said that all MLAs, who do not want the government to be destabilised, would emerge victorious whether they are in power or in the opposition.

ANI | Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 09-08-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 15:30 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaking to media in Jaisalmer on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed confidence that he would be able to prove the majority when the Assembly session commences and said that all MLAs, who do not want the government to be destabilised, would emerge victorious whether they are in power or in the opposition. "Our fight is a fight to save democracy, it will continue even after August 14 when the Assembly session will start. We will win and all those MLAs whether in power or in opposition who do not want governments to be disestablished will also win. I have written a letter to MLAs to listen to their conscience. We will win as people are with us," Gehlot said while speaking to media here.

Commenting upon the rebel Congress MLAs, Gehlot said, "There is anger in every household against BJP leaders and those who have left our party. I believe they also understand this and most of them will return to us. MLAs staying at Haryana hotels are not allowed to meet anyone and kept under the supervision of hundreds of bouncers. When Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) went for investigation, it was treated as treason. It is not good for democracy." Gehlot again accused the BJP of toppling the state government.

"At a time, when we are engaged in fulfilling the promises made to the public, BJP is busy in toppling the government. They have toppled govt in 7 to 8 states by horse-trading. We are busy saving lives and dealing with COVID-19 and it is a matter of shame that BJP is trying to topple the government," he said. Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin on August 14.

The Congress MLAs were lodged at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. Pilot was miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

