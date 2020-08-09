Left Menu
COVID: Delhi BJP hits out at AAP govt for 'running away' from responsibility

The Delhi BJP on Sunday attacked Health Minister Satyendar Jain for claiming that patients from outside the city are the reason for the rise in COVID-19 cases here, and alleged that the AAP government was running away from its responsibility.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 22:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)

The Delhi BJP on Sunday attacked Health Minister Satyendar Jain for claiming that patients from outside the city are the reason for the rise in COVID-19 cases here, and alleged that the AAP government was running away from its responsibility. Jain has attributed the recent rise in cases to "patients from outside getting tested here".

"I fail to understand whether it is Delhi chief minister or his ministers who consider outsiders and migrants in the city as a problem?" Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta questioned. "Earlier also, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that people from Bihar come to Delhi with a Rs 500 ticket and get back after availing treatment worth Rs 5 lakh. Also, the AAP government had denied treatment for people from other states, while the Modi government had ensured treatment for them," Gupta claimed.

Talking to reporters, Jain said, "Many patients from outside Delhi are getting tested here, hence the rise in the number of cases. There is otherwise a decline in cases here". Jain said the hospital admissions have also increased due to the patients coming from outside Delhi. "Such statements show that the Delhi government is running away from its responsibilities and diverting the attention of the people," Gupta said.

He said the Kejriwal government should help the people. "It still needs to work very carefully in view of the COVID-19," he added.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

