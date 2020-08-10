Left Menu
People of Telangana 'disillusioned' with TRS govt, want lotus to bloom in state: Nadda

Speaking at a virtual meeting following the ground-breaking ceremony of nine district offices of the party in the southern state, he accused the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of weakening the fight against COVID-19 and said the high court has also pulled it up for its lack of action. Nadda also flayed the TRS government for "not fulfilling" its promise of building seven lakh houses for the poor and said only 50,000 of them have been completed in its six years of power.

People of Telangana have become "disillusioned" with the TRS government, BJP president J P Nadda said on Monday, claiming that they want lotus (BJP's election symbol) to bloom in the state. Speaking at a virtual meeting following the ground-breaking ceremony of nine district offices of the party in the southern state, he accused the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of weakening the fight against COVID-19 and said the high court has also pulled it up for its lack of action.

Nadda also flayed the TRS government for "not fulfilling" its promise of building seven lakh houses for the poor and said only 50,000 of them have been completed in its six years of power. "People of Telangana want lotus to bloom in the state. They have become disillusioned with the TRS government and have hopes from only the Bharatiya Janata Party. We want people of the state to benefit from development being ushered in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country," he said in an online address to state BJP leaders. The Telangana government has also been unable to keep its promise of providing employment to the youth, Nadda said, adding that irregularities have been reported in distribution of free ration, provided by the Centre, in the state.

Modi has not only led from the front in the fight against COVID-19 but has also shown the way to the world, he said.

