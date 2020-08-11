Trump: Convention speech locale is White House or Gettysburg
“We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations - The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C.,” he tweeted. He tweeted that a decision on the location of the Aug. 27 speech will be made soon.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 00:51 IST
President Donald Trump said Monday that his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination will be held at either the White House or the Gettysburg battlefield. "We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations - The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C.," he tweeted.
He tweeted that a decision on the location of the Aug. 27 speech will be made soon. Both sites are federal property raising legal and ethical issues for their use in a political event. The Civil War battlefield in Pennsylvania could also resurface the president's defense of monuments to heroes of Confederacy.
Trump's original plans to address the convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida, were upended by the coronavirus. Now almost the entirety of the convention will be conducted virtually.
ALSO READ
Blue Jays' road tour heads to Washington
Washington DC imposes 14-day quarantine for people coming from 27 states
Washington WR Latimer placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada DC among officers reshuffled by K'taka govt
Miami medical teams feel helpless as COVID-19 devastates South Florida