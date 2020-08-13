Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's Nishad files nomination for Rajya Sabha bypolls in UP

BJP candidate Jai Prakash Nishad on Thursday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election from Uttar Pradesh and is set to win, given his party's overwhelming majority in the Assembly. The by-election is scheduled to be held on August 24. The poll was necessitated following the demise of Samajwadi Party MP Beni Prasad Verma.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:42 IST
BJP's Nishad files nomination for Rajya Sabha bypolls in UP
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@JaiPrakashNis16)

BJP candidate Jai Prakash Nishad on Thursday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election from Uttar Pradesh and is set to win, given his party's overwhelming majority in the Assembly. The by-election is scheduled to be held on August 24.

The poll was necessitated following the demise of Samajwadi Party MP Beni Prasad Verma. "Jai Prakash Nishad has filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha bypoll. Till now, he is the only candidate to file his nomination papers. Thursday is also the last date for filing nominations," Election Officer Brij Bhushan Dubey told PTI.

He said scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on August 14, while August 17 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature. Polling, if necessary, will be held on August 24 from 9 am to 4 pm. Counting of votes will also be held on the same day, Dubey said. Nishad's victory is a foregone conclusion, going by the overwhelming majority the BJP enjoys in the 403-member Assembly.

Nishad is a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA who joined the BJP a few years ago. At present, the BJP has 306 MLAs, followed by the Samajwadi Party 48. The BSP has 18 MLAs, while Apna Dal (Sonelal), an ally of the BJP, has nine MLAs.

The Congress has seven MLAs and the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party has four. There are three Independent MLAs in the House. Rashtriya Lok Dal and Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Apna Dal has one MLA each in the Assembly. The poll was necessitated following the demise of Samajwadi Party MP Beni Prasad Verma. His tenure was till July 4, 2022.

According to the Rajya Sabha website, two of the 31 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh are vacant. At present, there are 15 BJP Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh, followed by eight of the Samajwadi Party, four of the Bahujan Samaj Party and two from the Congress.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Mitchell Starc bulks up in order to maintain status as "fastest bowler"

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has bulked-up in his off season in the gym and as a result, the pacer now believes that he can break the mark of 100mph in terms of bowling speed. Starc had come close five years ago in terms of recording the ...

Air India planning to operate two Vande Bharat Mission flights from Hong Kong to Delhi

Air India is planning to operate two Vande Bharat Mission flights from Hong Kong to Delhi on August 18 and 21, the Consulate General of India, Hong Kong said on Thursday. The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians str...

Giving just one unsuccessful review to each team might work better: Josh Hazlewood

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood believes that giving only one unsuccessful review to each team per innings of a Test match might work better in favour of the game. The Decision Review System DRS was introduced in 2008 to eliminate the bad de...

Defence Minister inaugurates HAL-IISc skill development centre in Karnataka

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the HAL-IISc Skill Development Centre SDC established at Indian Institute of Sciences Challakere campus in Chitradurga district, 225 km from here, through a video conference on Thursday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020