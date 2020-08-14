Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youth Cong protests `failure' to implement Centre's package

State Youth Congress chief Satyajit Tambe and three others who marched on the BJP office were released later. On May 12, the BJP-led Union government announced a Rs 20 lakh crore relief package to revive the economy which had been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:29 IST
Youth Cong protests `failure' to implement Centre's package

Four members of the Maharashtra Youth Congress were detained by the police here on Friday as they were heading for the BJP office to protest `non- implementation' of the Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore package. State Youth Congress chief Satyajit Tambe and three others who marched on the BJP office were released later.

On May 12, the BJP-led Union government announced a Rs 20 lakh crore relief package to revive the economy which had been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The "astronomical figure was just window-dressing for a paltry Rs 2 lakh crore stimulus package", Tambe alleged in a release.

The Maharashtra Youth Congress' fact-finding teams reached out to the intended beneficiaries of the package, but could not find anyone who received actual help, he said. Not a single farmer or trader received the promised help, he claimed.

"The people of Maharashtra have participated wholeheartedly in our poll and their recorded testimonies express the same disillusionment across critical sectors of the economy," Tambe said. Responding to the Youth Congress' protest, the BJP said it should pressurise Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to announce a package for the poor in the state.

State BJPspokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the Central Government provided direct assistance of over Rs 28,000 crore to Maharashtra through various schemes, but the state government did not offer any help to the poor. "If the Congress really cares about people, then instead of marching on the BJP office, Congress leaders should put pressure on the chief minister and force him to announce a package for the poor," he said in a statement.

"But Congress leaders will not show that much courage. Because the chief minister will not take any serious note of you..the Congress leaders know they do not have any value in the alliance government," Upadhye said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece rolls out more restrictions to fight rising COVID infections

Greece set a temporary 50-person limit on public gatherings on Friday and said restaurants and bars in Athens and other areas must close by midnight, as the country seeks to contain a recent spike in COVID-19 infections. The deputy civil pr...

Two narcotics smugglers nabbed with 32 kgs of cannabis in Jammu

The Anti-Narcotic Task Force of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday arrested two alleged narcotics smugglers and seized 32 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 1.3 crores from them, an official said. Identifying the arrested accused as Angrez Singh and S...

NSE, IIM-Bangalore join hands to offer platform for investor education

The National Stock Exchange NSE on Friday announced the launch of a digital learning platform for investor education. The platform, an online investor education resource centre, has been developed jointly by NSE Investor Protection Fund Tru...

Rly gains lost ground, surpasses last year's loading for August by 7 pc so far

The railways is steadily gaining lost ground in freight loading by surpassing its last years freight figures for August so far by 7 per cent, an achievement given that it was hit hard by the coronavirus crisis since March. According to offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020