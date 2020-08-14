BJP-ruled municipal corporations must immediately clear three landfill areas in Delhi: AAP

The AAP on Friday demanded that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations immediately clear the three landfill areas in Delhi and claimed that BJP leaders take money and allow people to dump garbage in the city from states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the party will go door to door to apprise people of the alleged lies told by the BJP about clearing these sites. Rubbishing the claims, the Delhi BJP said that instead of trying to politicise the issue to malign BJP-ruled civic bodies, Pathak should ask the Delhi chief minister to release additional funds for trashing of garbage and encourage use of garbage dumps by Public Works Department in its city road projects like the National Highways Authority is doing. At a press briefing, Pathak said former Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari said that municipal corporations will remove these landfills within two to three years but nothing happened. "Delhi has three landfills at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla. These landfills or garbage mountains are examples of BJP-ruled MCDs' corruption. The corrupt MCDs under the BJP have gifted three Taj Mahals made of garbage to the people of Delhi. Everyday at these landfills some accidents take place," Pathak told reporters.

Pathak claimed that the BJP-ruled MCDs are lowering the height of the landfills by increasing the width which means the landfills remain the same in size. "Recently they have claimed that the height of the Ghazipur landfill has come down 40 feet. The reality is that the BJP-led East MCD has brought down the height by increasing the width of the landfill. This means that the size of the landfill at the end of the day remains the same.

"At these three landfills the BJP is doing the same thing again and again. Just to save their faces they have put some machines and by these machines, they are just spreading the garbage which has resulted in a significant increase in the width of these landfills," Pathak said. He also claimed that BJP leaders take money and allow people to dump garbage in Delhi from states like Haryana and UP.

"From 15 years, the BJP has been in the power in the municipal corporations of Delhi and they have done nothing. "Significantly in these landfills, the garbage also comes from various parts of UP, Haryana and other states. MCD officials told me that BJP leaders take money and allow people from other states to dump garbage here," he said. Pathak said it is the responsibility of the BJP to immediately remove these landfills. "The AAP will go door to door to apprise people of Delhi about how the BJP has lied the citizens about these landfills. The AAP will reach out to every household and tell them about how the corruption of BJP has kept these garbage mountains alive," he added.

"When the Aam Aadmi party comes to power in the municipal corporations of Delhi then, we will work on it on a priority basis," said Pathak. Hitting back, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Pathak needs to know that Ghazipur and Bhalswa landfill sites were commissioned in 1984 during then Congress rule at points which were far away from heavy habitation areas. As Delhi spread over the years, a heavy population settled in new colonies that developed around landfills. Between 1984 to 2019 wherever DDA (Delhi Development Authority) tried to raise a new landfill site, locals strongly opposed it, forcing civic authorities to continue using capacity exhausted Bhalaswa and Ghazipur, he said.

Okhla which came up in 1996 was shut in 2018, he added. "During last few years, both North and East DMCs have have worked to trash the garbage at Bhalswa and Ghazipur and in last one year height of both dumps has gone down by 10 metres and in the next five years these dumps will no more be a eyesore," Kapoor said.

"Instead of trying to politicise the issue to malign BJP ruled-civic bodies Durgesh Pathak should ask CM Arvind Kejriwal to release additional funds for trashing of garbage and encourage use of garbage dumps by PWD in its city road projects like the National Highways Authority is doing," he added.